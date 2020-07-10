Advertisement

Marietta College receives grant for MLK Day of Service

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College has been awarded a federal grant of $15,545 by the Corporation for National Community Service (CNCS) - the U.S. federal agency for volunteering and service - for the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Project.

Each year, the college observes Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by engaging in service projects to support local organizations, and the grant will cover the costs of those efforts.

In previous years, the college has worked with organizations like GoPacks, EVE, Inc. Domestic Violence Center, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, Friends of the Lower Muskingum River, The Trading Post - Ohio Wilderness Boys Camp Thrift Shop, Marietta Community Food Pantry, Gospel Mission Food Pantry, People's Bank Theatre, Marietta Toy and Doll Museum, Betsy Mills Club, Marietta in Bloom, Marietta Main Street, Operation Gratitude, Love for the Elderly, and Amnesty International.

While the MLK Day of Service is organized by Marietta College, it is also an opportunity for local residents to give back, as well.

“It’s a majority of students who are participating...and our faculty and staff get involved. But we also have community members who decide to join in,” Said Tom Perry, the college’s vice president for communication and brand management.

Perry explained that this is the third year that the school has organized the day of service, and the second year it has received a grant. The grant, he said, allows the school to expand and add to the program in ways that were not possible the first year. For example, the school is able to provide meals for volunteers, as well as other benefits.

Because Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is not until January and planning has been made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic, the school has not yet decided which organizations it will work with this time around, though Perry said it is likely that many of the organizations worked with in previous years will be involved again.

While the school does not hold classes on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Perry explained that, among the campus community, it is viewed as a day to give back, not merely a holiday.

“It’s not really a day off, we call it a day on. Everybody is kind of expected to do some sort of service week that day,” Perry said.

Perry also said that the grant is beneficial because, the more organizations the school is able to interact with, the higher the visibility for the program and more the program is able to grow.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ Noon - W.Va. updated COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Ohio updated COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Two taken to hospital after Williamstown fire

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Wayne National Forest trail passes now available for online purchase

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wayne National Forest trail passes are now available for online purchase, in addition to being sold through authorized vendors.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Parkersburg Bicentennial events canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Stutler and Dennis Bright
Mayor commends efforts of organizers

Breaking

UPDATE: Man dies after Boaz fire, W.Va. Fire Marshal’s Office say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby and Zach Shrivers
2 taken to hospital in house fire along Williams Highway Friday morning

News

Athens police look for robbery suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Suspect fled in white Ford Escape, police say

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Washington County risk level two precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Activist raising funds to restore Sumner School

Updated: 4 hours ago