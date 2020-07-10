Advertisement

Obituary: Cecil Parsons

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cecil Parsons, 73, of Grantsville passed away July 8, 2020 at his home.  

He was born March 15, 1947.  He was the son of the late James & Virginia Godfrey Parsons of Grantsville.  He was an avid hunter, loved gardening, and spent most of his time outside.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jean Parsons, of Grantsville, son Jonn Parsons and wife Beki of Buckhannon, daughter Karen Klubnik and husband Dennis of North Pole, AK, and 4 grandchildren, Hannah & Haley Parsons, Quinton Ferrel, and Zachary Wilson.

Mr. Parsons wished to be cremated and there will be no service.  There will be a small service for friends & family at a later date. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV is honored to assist the Parsons family with Mr. Parsons’ final arrangements.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

