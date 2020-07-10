Obituary: Connie Jones Bailey

Connie Jones Bailey, 49, of Parersburg, WV passed away on June 12, 2020 in Parkersburg, WV.

She was born January 16, 1961, a daughter of the late Deloris “Sis” Goodnight and Jerry “Peck” and Sherry Jones of Big Springs, WV.

She is survived by three sons Jacob, Jared, and Jonathon Sutton of Doddridge County; three sisters, Jennifer Conley of Elizabeth, WV; Stacie Willis of Dallison, WV; and Jeannie Collins of Parkersburg, WV; and brother Jerry Bell of Smithville, WV;; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by sister Janet Jones and brother Wesley Murphy.

A memorial service will be held, at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV is honored to assist the Connie’s family with her final arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.