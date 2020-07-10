Obituary: Fred Baldwin Lynch

Fred Baldwin Lynch, 72, of Waverly went Home to be with our Lord on July 6, 2020. He was born November 6, 1947 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Vear Hayward Lynch and Flora Sue (Cooper) Lynch.

Fred was a devoted husband, father and grandfather that always put God and his family first. He was a quiet and humble man that enjoyed the great outdoors, was an avid hunter and always looked forward to hunting season and hikes in the woods. Fred loved America and was a decorated US Army veteran, having served two tours in Vietnam.

Fred is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandy; daughter Heather (Mike) Waroblak; grandkids, Ella and Trey all of Cary, NC; sister, Judy Adams of Ravenswood, WV; brother, Chuck Lynch of Vienna, WV; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Michael Lynch and a sister, Peggy Sue Sawin.

Fred's wishes for his remains were simple, which is no surprise to anyone who knew him. There will be no services or visitation and the cremation has been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in his honor, please consider Vietnam Veterans of America.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

