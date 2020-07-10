Obituary: Mary Lucinda Ray

Mary Lucinda Ray, 69, of Marietta passed away July 9, 2020 at her home surrond by her family. She was born on May 24, 1951 in Illinois to Homer L. and Mildred L. Thomas Hawley. Mary was a beautician.

In April 2006 she married Jesse W. Ray II who survives with her children: Elizabeth Whalen, Rachael Kuhn, and Lee Fredrick and step-children: Kimberly Seward, Jesse Ray III, and Kayte Ray. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, a Great Grandchild and a sister Phyllis Morris of WI.

In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by a brother Thomas Hawley and sister Janice Iverson.

A memorial service will be held at a latter date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

