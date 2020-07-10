Obituary: Nancy June Williams

Nancy June Williams, 70, of Mineral Wells died July 10, 2020 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 10, 1949 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter the late Carl J. and Gladys Swesey Gibbs.

Nancy retired from Kmart after 33 years of service and when able, attended the Big Tygart United Methodist Church where she was a prayer warrior on the prayer chain. She also enjoyed talking to her sisters each evening and loved her dog of 14 years, Snopper.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Raymond J. Williams; three sisters, Jo Peters, Teresa Means both of Parkersburg, Shirley Stoneking of KY; three brothers, Michael B., Glenn L. and Randy E. Gibbs all of Parkersburg; six grandchildren, Preston (Tara), Lisa, Trenton, Aireonna, McKenzie Taylor and Kelsey Ball.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Coral, George, Robert, Phylis and Faye.

Funeral services will be Monday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Pastor Chris Waldron officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Mineral Wells, WV.

Visitation will be held Sunday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.