Obituary: Stanley James “Jimmy” Echard

Stanley James “Jimmy” Echard, 67 of Harrisville, died July 5, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 4, 1952 at Mellin, WV, the son of the late John Edward and Mae Louise Stanley Echard. Jim worked for Troy Mills, Inc, Harrisville for 38 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing and keeping his place looking good. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching The WVU Mountaineers and Ritchie County Rebels sporting events.

He is survived by three daughters, Leslie Dawn Jones (Rusty), Erica Lynn Echard and Andrea Jo Wood all of Harrisville; grandchildren, Chaslyn Jones and Remi Jones; and his dog Jaxson.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Diane Echard; and brother, William David Echard.

Jim’s wishes were to be cremated with arrangements by Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville. Graveside services will be held at 6 PM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

