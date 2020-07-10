Advertisement

Relay For Life happening July 17 in City Park

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Relay For Life event is being relocated after having already changed their original venue because of COVID-19.

The committee has chosen to move their event from the Jungle Drive-in to Parkersburg City Park because of social distancing issues. Those that will be coming will drive around the pond and show their support.

They’re taking these measures to better ensure the safety of everyone that will be participating because of how dangerous the coronavirus is to some of the cancer survivors that may attend.

We want to keep all of our volunteers, all of our cancer survivors, all of our entertainers healthy through this crisis. And the best thing that we can do for them at this point is revamp one more time to allow them the opportunity to still have their moment, but do it in a much safer manner.

Lori Ullmann, Relay For Life Entertainment Committee Chair

Cancer survivors are encouraged to decorate their cars if they wish to attend. They Relay For Life committee wants those participating to remain in their cars as they can and abide by social distancing measures.

