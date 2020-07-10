Advertisement

Wayne National Forest trail passes now available for online purchase

(WTAP)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSONVILLE, Ohio – Wayne National Forest trail passes are now available for online purchase, in addition to being sold through authorized vendors. The passes are required only for motorized trails, and they are available here.

The park switched to decal passes beginning with the 2020 trail season. Seasonal and three-day passes are available; prices remain unchanged from last year ($35 for seasonal and $20 for three-day). Up to four of one type of trail pass (seasonal or three-day) may be purchased per order; trail passes are not transferable or refundable. All passes must be displayed on visitors’ vehicles, helmets, or clothing while riding motorized trails.

“We’ve made some changes to the way our trail passes are being produced and sold,” said Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert. “During the last few years, the Wayne National Forest piloted the use of digital trail passes. Our intent was to reduce printing costs and provide a convenient way for motorized trail users to buy their passes. However, we found that this system required our employees to stop trail riders to check their digital passes. We realized that this compliance check was too disruptive for visitors and that we needed a pass verification method that was clearly visible.”

Decal passes that are ordered online will be mailed to customers’ address and can take up to ten business days for processing and delivery. To help reduce shipping costs, trail maps will not be mailed with passes, but they are available for free at authorized vendors. Maps are also available for download from the Wayne’s website under the “Maps & Publications” link.

For more information, visit the Wayne National Forest website.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ Noon - W.Va. updated COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Ohio updated COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Two taken to hospital after Williamstown fire

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Marietta College receives grant for MLK Day of Service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Marietta College has been awarded a federal grant of $15,545 by the Corporation for National Community Service (CNCS) - the U.S. federal agency for volunteering and service - for the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Project.

News

UPDATE: Parkersburg Bicentennial events canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Stutler and Dennis Bright
Mayor commends efforts of organizers

Breaking

UPDATE: Man dies after Boaz fire, W.Va. Fire Marshal’s Office say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby and Zach Shrivers
2 taken to hospital in house fire along Williams Highway Friday morning

News

Athens police look for robbery suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Suspect fled in white Ford Escape, police say

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Washington County risk level two precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Activist raising funds to restore Sumner School

Updated: 4 hours ago