West Virginia State Tax Department reopens for in-person customer service

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) -The West Virginia State Tax Department has reopened all of its Taxpayer Services locations for in-person customer service by appointment only. Locations reopening for customer service include regional offices in Beckley, Clarksburg, Charleston, Martinsburg, Parkersburg, and Wheeling.

Contact information and office hours for each location are available online.Taxpayers may schedule an appointment on the Tax Department’s online appointment portal or by calling Taxpayer Services at 304-558-2799. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. If a taxpayer cannot keep their appointment, they should cancel it as soon as possible.

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19, several safety measures have been put in place in each of the Taxpayer Services locations. All visitors will be required to wear masks upon entering the building, will be asked to answer screening questions, and will have their temperature taken. Staff will disinfect public areas between visitors.Taxpayers are encouraged to contact the Tax Department by phone or email to address their questions before making an appointment for an in-person visit.

Taxpayers can ask questions by phone by calling the Taxpayer Services Division at 304-558-3333 or toll-free at 1-800-982-8297. Questions can also be sent by email to the following email address: TaxHelp@WV.Gov.Additional information on the reopening, including information on COVID-19 safety procedures, can be found on the Tax Department Website. Information on tasks that can be performed online, such as requesting a letter of good standing or registering a new business, can also be found online.

The West Virginia income tax filing and payment deadline is Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.