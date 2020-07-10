Advertisement

Wirt County woman pleads guilty to bank fraud

Melissa Evans worked for a dental practice in Parkersburg.
(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Wirt County woman pleads guilty to a bank fraud charge Friday, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Melissa Evans, 49, of Palestine, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud.

“Aren’t we all taught not to take things that don’t belong to us? Ms. Evans took her employer’s insurance checks like they were here own personal paychecks,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Evans worked as the financial coordinator for a dental practice in Parkersburg. Over the course of four years, Evans stole checks mailed to the dental practice from insurance groups and fraudulently deposited the stolen checks into her bank account, instead of the dental practice’s bank account. Throughout her scheme, Evans fraudulently appropriated more than 300 checks and embezzled more than $120,000.

She faces up to 30 years in prison when sentenced on November 18, 2020.

The United States Secret Service and the Parkersburg Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Irene Berger presided over the plea hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Kathleen Robeson is handling the prosecution.

