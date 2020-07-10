Advertisement

WVSSAC pushes back beginning of school sports season

W.V.S.S.A.C. Executive Director Bernie Dolan speaks at Governor Justice's briefing about delaying fall sports
W.V.S.S.A.C. Executive Director Bernie Dolan speaks at Governor Justice's briefing about delaying fall sports(Gov. Jim Justice)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

After Governor Justice announced that he would like the start of the 2020-21 school year in West Virginia to be pushed back until September 8, that left the question of middle and high school sports unanswered.

During Friday’s briefing, W.V.S.S.A.C. Executive Director Bernie Dolan took the stand to talk about the plan he and the rest of the organization developed for the delay of sports season at schools across the state.

He said that each sport will be handled differently. For example, he pegged golf as one of the sports that will start up sooner than the others because of the easier ability to social distance while playing and practicing.

Football season is slated now to begin on September 3, five days before the start of the school year.

Dolan wanted everyone to know that it will be up to the residents to keep following guidelines if sports are to happen this fall.

“We, as a community, need to do everything we can to lessen the impact of this virus,” Dolan said. “That means simple things like wash your hands, wear a mask, social distance. All of those work in concert, they’re not ‘do one but not the other.’”.

When asked what input the WVSSAC would have in canceling certain sports if a virus outbreak were to occur, Dolan said that he would leave it up to the professional health officials in each county and community to determine the best course of action for their area if something like that were to occur.

