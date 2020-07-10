Advertisement

WVU’s Finance University offers financial literacy resources to teachers

(WDTV)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, West Virginia University’s Finance University has switched formats and is now being offered online. The course will take place July 16 and 17, as well as July 20 and 21.

The course, offered each year to primary and secondary school teachers, provides educators with resources to help them introduce financial literacy to their students and techniques they can apply to improve their own financial lives.

“We approach it from two different angles. One is providing teachers with resources that they can take back into their classrooms...And we also use it as an opportunity to educate the educators on issues relating to financial literacy in their own lives, as well,” said Dr. Naomi Boyd, executive director of WVU’s Center for Financial Literacy and Education.

Boyd explained that often, one of the challenges educators may face when teaching financial literacy to their students is their own level of comfort with the subject matter. Therefore, the Finance University seeks to help teachers feel more comfortable with discussing financial topics by helping them grow their own knowledge of the subject.

The course has been moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Boyd said has also made financial literacy all the more important.

“We kind of took a step back and thought this might be a huge opportunity for us to not only really step up for families that are experiencing financial hardship because of COVID-19 but also to provide these teachers with the resources that, during the normal course of the school year maybe they wouldn’t need. But now it has become even more important that we help to support the educators in their mission and making sure that they have the tools and the skills to help their students, as well as to implement new lessons in the classroom,” Boyd said.

Boyd also noted that an additional advantage of moving the program online is the ability to reach educators who live a farther distance from the university. And she said the program provides educators with a network of professionals to turn to with any challenges they may face in terms of financial literacy.

Those interested in learning more are asked to visit WVU’s website.

