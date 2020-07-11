Advertisement

11th annual New Era Kite Festival takes place

New Era Kite Festival
New Era Kite Festival(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va (WTAP) - Saturday was a beautiful day for the annual New Era Festival in Mineral Wells.

This year was the eleventh year for the event which is put on by the New Era Kite Club.

“We have been coming here, since they started about 11 years ago,” said Jack Horton. “My kid at the time, Luke he was just a little guy. We got quite a collection of kites. You know it’s the fun things, the simple things in life to do with your kids.”

The group gave out free kites to the first fifty kids in attendance.

The kids also had the chance to build and fly their own.

Organizers say the event is a great way for families to have fun while continuing to social distance.

“We are hoping to get out and have a little fun in the air,” said Max Barker, President of New Era Kite Club. “We have plenty of sanitizer and keep distancing and I think everyone can have a safe fun day out here.”

The event usually happens in March, but kept getting postponed.

