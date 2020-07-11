Advertisement

Fall high school sports seasons pushed back in W.Va.

Fall sports practices delayed 2 weeks, start of season delayed until September
W.V.S.S.A.C. Executive Director Bernie Dolan speaks at Governor Justice's briefing about delaying fall sports
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - With the increase of Coronavirus cases in parts of West Virginia, the governors office and the State Secondary Schools Activities Commission have decided to delay start of the Fall sports season.

Practice for Fall sports that was set for August 3 have been delayed 2 weeks until August 17.

That means the start of the seasons for football, soccer, volleyball , golf, cross country and cheer will start later than normal.

Week 1 of the football season was slated to start the weekend of August 27,28, and 29. The season will now start the first weekend of September.

Teams will still have an opportunity to make up those games missed in week one, because each team has a built in bye week in their schedule. So schools will be scrambling to find a school with a similar bye week. But some games will be lost especially those involving schools from border states.

At Governor Jim Justice’s news conference today, the head of the S.S.A.C.. Bernie Dolan, says protocols are being worked on to allow safe competition this fall. But he added the public has to do it’s part to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, or high school athletics will not be able to move forward this fall.

“It’s up to the public to decide whether we’re going to have sports come this fall. Because you’re the ones who will wear the mask, take to social distancing, and wash your hands. It sounds like it’s an easy thing to do for everyone to get on board”

Fall Sports season starting dates:

Golf- Aug. 24

Cheer- Sept. 2

Cross Country- Sept. 2

Soccer- Sept. 2

Volleyball- Sept. 2.

Football- Sept.

Local week 1 foot all games affected:

Huntington at Parkersburg

Capital at Parkersburg South

Rosecrans at Parkersburg Catholic

Williamstown at Waterford

St. Marys at Roane

Southern at Ravenswood

Brooke at Ripley

Ritchie at Tyler

Wirt at Calhoun

Doddridge at South Harrison

