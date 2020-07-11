Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

SHIRLEY, Maine (AP) — A pair of U.S. senators from Maine and West Virginia has introduced a proposal to reduce the cost of special adaptive vehicle equipment for severely disabled veterans. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia say their proposal would make the veterans eligible to receive a grant to help them purchase their equipment once every ten years. Adaptive vehicles, which some disabled people need to be able to drive safely, can cost from $40,000 to $65,000.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's governor forced out the state's public health leader in late June, and now Dr. Cathy Slemp says decades-old computer systems and cuts to staff over a period of years made a challenging job even harder during a once-in-a-century pandemic. When Republican Gov. Jim Justice demanded her resignation, he complained about discrepancies in the number of active coronavirus cases and he accused her of not doing her job. Slemp is now making her first comments about what happened, and while she declines to directly discuss the governor’s decision, she's detailing how funding dwindled over the years. That meant fewer staff, and they were hobbled by outdated technology.

UNDATED (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is delaying whether to strengthen coronavirus restrictions as the state reports spikes in cases, hospitalizations and transmission rates. The Republican governor on Friday said he is considering limiting the sizes of gatherings across the state and is “looking” at closing bars and indoor dining in Monongalia County in response to rising caseloads, but says he needs more information before moving forward. New virus cases have been ticking up in the state and this week peaked to the highest daily levels since the outbreak began. The state’s active caseload is the highest since the pandemic started and the daily positive test rate has sharply increased.

UNDATED (AP) — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's creditors want a federal bankruptcy judge to order the company to request permission before making any more political contributions. The issue arose this week after a report that the company gave to political organizations after declaring bankruptcy. Associations representing Democratic and Republican attorneys general have agreed to return their contributions. State attorneys general are trying to negotiate a nationwide settlement with Purdue over its role in the opioid crisis. Purdue also gave to associations representing Democratic and Republican governors. The company described the payments as proper and said they are a normal part of doing business.