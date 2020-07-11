Advertisement

West Virginia Birds of Prey program comes to Blennerhassett Island

Three Rivers Avian Center
Three Rivers Avian Center(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - Families came out to Blennerhassett Island on Saturday to see some birds up close during the West Virginia Birds of Prey Program.

The Three Rivers Avian Center conducted the one hour program introducing the attendees to birds of prey.

During the program the presenters showed a great horned owl, a peregrine falcon, an american kestrel, a red tailed hawk and a bald eagle.

While showing the birds, they talked about the history of why each animal is being cared for, as well as the habits and habitats of each bird.

