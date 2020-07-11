West Virginia Birds of Prey program comes to Blennerhassett Island

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - Families came out to Blennerhassett Island on Saturday to see some birds up close during the West Virginia Birds of Prey Program.

The Three Rivers Avian Center conducted the one hour program introducing the attendees to birds of prey.

During the program the presenters showed a great horned owl, a peregrine falcon, an american kestrel, a red tailed hawk and a bald eagle.

While showing the birds, they talked about the history of why each animal is being cared for, as well as the habits and habitats of each bird.

