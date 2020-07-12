Advertisement

1 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

One person has been injured in a fire aboard a ship at Naval Base San Diego.
One person has been injured in a fire aboard a ship at Naval Base San Diego.(Gray News)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

The blaze called in shortly before 9 a.m. on the USS Bonhomme Richard.

The cause is under investigation.

Officials don’t immediately know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked.

About 200 sailors and officers were on board.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Florida reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and TERRY SPENCER
Throughout May and into June, the state reopened much of its economy with some restrictions.

National

Worker aiding federal execution prep has positive virus test

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The federal Bureau of Prisons said says a staff member involved in preparing for the first federal executions in nearly two decades has tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Florida hits record coronavirus case increase; surge in Eastern Europe causes new restrictions

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
India, which has the most cases after the United States and Brazil, also saw a record surge of 28,637 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER
Children infected with coronavirus are more likely than adults to have mild illnesses, but their risk for severe disease and death isn't zero.

Latest News

National

Search of California lake resumes for missing ‘Glee’ star

Updated: 3 hours ago
The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.

National Politics

Trump rips private Texas border wall built by his supporters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though the wall was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters.

National

Iran blames bad communication, alignment for Ukrainian jet shootdown

Updated: 5 hours ago
The report released late Saturday by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the crash.

National

Tucker Carlson writer resigns after racist posts revealed

Updated: 6 hours ago
Tucker Carlson’s top writer has resigned from Fox News after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks online.

National

Much of Catholic church destroyed by fire during renovations for 250th anniversary

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The church was the fourth of a string of missions established across California by Franciscan priest Junipero Serra during the era of Spanish colonization.

National

Man charged in disappearance of 18-year-old Amish woman from Pa.

Updated: 8 hours ago
Investigators have reason to believe the 18-year-old was harmed following her alleged abduction. Her whereabouts remain unknown.