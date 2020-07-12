Candlelight vigil held for toddler battling cancer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Alexander Hornbeck is just 18 months old, yet he has already had open heart surgery and is battling cancer all over his body.

Saturday night, teachers from Bright Beginnings Child Care Center held a candlelight vigil in Parkersburg City Park for the toddler who attends their day care.

Dozens of community members came out to show their support for Alex and his family. The vigil began with a short prayer said from the band stage at City Park. Many held lit candles while listening to a handful of speakers talk about the brave little boy they know.

Organizers say they want Alex’s family to know they aren’t in this alone.

”I love Alex so very much. I’m very grateful for all of us being here to support him. We do not fight alone and we support him through this whole journey that he is going through. He will push through. He’s a tough little boy and I’m excited to see him again,” said Lucy Parsons, Alex’s current teacher.

“Nobody fights alone in this,” said Andrea Bowman, Alex’s former teacher. “We just wanted to show them that they have support from the community.”

Alex’s mom updates his story online in a public journal nearly everyday.

