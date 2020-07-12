Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

ADAPTIVE AUTOMOBILES-VETERANS

Senators want to make adaptive vehicles affordable for vets

SHIRLEY, Maine (AP) — A pair of U.S. senators from Maine and West Virginia has introduced a proposal to reduce the cost of special adaptive vehicle equipment for severely disabled veterans. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia say their proposal would make the veterans eligible to receive a grant to help them purchase their equipment once every ten years. Adaptive vehicles, which some disabled people need to be able to drive safely, can cost from $40,000 to $65,000.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

Exclusive: Ex-WVa health chief says cuts hurt virus response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's governor forced out the state's public health leader in late June, and now Dr. Cathy Slemp says decades-old computer systems and cuts to staff over a period of years made a challenging job even harder during a once-in-a-century pandemic. When Republican Gov. Jim Justice demanded her resignation, he complained about discrepancies in the number of active coronavirus cases and he accused her of not doing her job. Slemp is now making her first comments about what happened, and while she declines to directly discuss the governor’s decision, she's detailing how funding dwindled over the years. That meant fewer staff, and they were hobbled by outdated technology.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA-RESTRICTIONS

West Virginia governor delays action as virus spikes

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is delaying whether to strengthen coronavirus restrictions as the state reports spikes in cases, hospitalizations and transmission rates. The Republican governor on Friday said he is considering limiting the sizes of gatherings across the state and is “looking” at closing bars and indoor dining in Monongalia County in response to rising caseloads, but says he needs more information before moving forward. New virus cases have been ticking up in the state and this week peaked to the highest daily levels since the outbreak began. The state’s active caseload is the highest since the pandemic started and the daily positive test rate has sharply increased.

OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE BANKRUPTCY

Lawyers seek to halt Purdue Pharma political contributions

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's creditors want a federal bankruptcy judge to order the company to request permission before making any more political contributions. The issue arose this week after a report that the company gave to political organizations after declaring bankruptcy. Associations representing Democratic and Republican attorneys general and Republican governors have agreed to return their contributions. State attorneys general are trying to negotiate a nationwide settlement with Purdue over its role in the opioid crisis. Purdue also gave to associations representing Democratic and Republican governors. The company described the payments as proper and said they are a normal part of doing business.

MINE RECLAMATION FUND-LAWSUIT

Environmental groups sue over W.Va. coal reclamation fund

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Environmental groups are suing the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection over what they say is the agency’s failure to heed federal reporting requirements for a coal mine reclamation fund. The groups say the DEP failed to notify the federal government if significant funding or budget changes were to affect the enforcement and administration of the special reclamation fund. In March the DEP sued a company that ceased operations after acquiring mining permits from Patriot Coal's bankruptcy. The environmental groups are seeking to force the state to address what it calls the dramatically underfunded program. Most money for the fund comes from a tax on mined coal.

TAX OFFICES

Taxpayer service offices reopen before filing deadline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s tax department offices have reopened ahead of the state’s income tax filing and payment deadline. The agency on Thursday said its taxpayer service centers are accepting appointment-only visits at offices in Wheeling, Clarksburg, Charleston, Beckley, Martinsburg and Parkersburg. The state’s tax deadline is July 15. A news release from the tax department said face masks will be required and that visitors will have to answer screening questions and get their temperature taken before they are allowed inside. Appointments can be made online or by calling the taxpayer services office.