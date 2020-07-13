Advertisement

Artsbridge and American Pops Orchestra holding virtual fundraiser

(WTAP)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The American Pops Orchestra, based in Washington, D.C. and founded by Parkersburg native Luke Frazier, has organized a series of virtual trivia events titled “Name That Tune: Trivia With APO” to benefit various arts organizations. Tomorrow night’s event will benefit Artsbridge.

The event will be held on Facebook Live at 7 P.M., and will provide participants with an opportunity to contribute to Artsbridge. The theme will be music of the 1960s and 70s, and additional questions will be asked about Artsbridge itself.

“It’s a win-win..There are prizes for people who can answer the questions. But also, it’s a chance for them to donate,” said Amanda Stevens, Artsbridge’s executive director.

The event also serves to help participants engage with the arts during the pandemic, when opportunities to attend theater, live music events, and movies, for example, are limited.

“I think it’s great that they’re trying to keep people involved in the arts when entertainment is just kind of in a void right now, and also that they’re willing to reach out and include arts organizations so they can make a little bit of money during this time, when it’s really slow for everybody and fundraising is really difficult,” Stevens added.

Virtual events are particularly important for Artsbridge given Governor Jim Justice’s recent decision to put a halt to all outdoor music events due to COVID-19, including the Artsbridge Summer Music Series.

“My heart just sank when he said he was stopping outdoor concerts...Our crowds have been doing a wonderful job of social distancing and following the guidelines. I think it’s sad that we have to cancel, but we’re going to be compliant with the rules and we want to do what’s best...We want what’s best for everybody’s health,” Stevens said.

She added that, because concerts were scheduled through the end of the summer, she is hopeful that the series may resume should guidelines change.

Artsbridge is currently continuing with some smaller, in-person events, like the upcoming reception for artist Samantha Fleak on Saturday, July 18 at 5 P.M.

To learn more about tomorrow night’s virtual event, visit its Facebook page.

