Belpre City Council discusses backwater valve proposal

Belpre City Council says contrary to what some people are saying, a backwater valve would not cost $6,000-$,7000.
Belpre City Council meets over Zoom on Monday to discuss requiring some homeowners to have backwater valves.
Belpre City Council meets over Zoom on Monday to discuss requiring some homeowners to have backwater valves.(WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council met over Zoom Monday evening for a committee meeting. Council members are thinking about requiring some property owners to have a backwater valve. This would help prevent against sewage backup.

Council addressed misinformation that a backwater valve would cost $6,000-$7,000. Council members said this is not true. A councilperson says a backwater valve costs $200 to $300. Also, council members say the committee meeting is to discuss what would go into the ordinance, and that nothing is official yet.

Council says at the next meeting, they will discuss how Zanesville’s ordinance about this works. Council says it still has a long way to go before this is drafted into an ordinance.

