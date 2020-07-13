Belpre City Council discusses backwater valve proposal

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council met over Zoom Monday evening for a committee meeting. Council members are thinking about requiring some property owners to have a backwater valve. This would help prevent against sewage backup.

Council addressed misinformation that a backwater valve would cost $6,000-$7,000. Council members said this is not true. A councilperson says a backwater valve costs $200 to $300. Also, council members say the committee meeting is to discuss what would go into the ordinance, and that nothing is official yet.

Council says at the next meeting, they will discuss how Zanesville’s ordinance about this works. Council says it still has a long way to go before this is drafted into an ordinance.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.