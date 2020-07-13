Car crashes into utility pole in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon, authorities responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash, here in Parkersburg.

Authorities were called out to Lubeck Avenue, after a car went off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m., just down the street from the Parkersburg DMV.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services all responded to the scene.

