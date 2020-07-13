Ceremony held for graduates of Washington County Drug Court program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Tracy Lamp and Glenna Brooker are recovering drug addicts who graduated from the Washington County Drug Court Program on Monday.

They both came into the program around the same time, and have now been clean for over a year.

They admire each other’s ability to overcome their hardships to get to where they are today.

“It is something that I never thought that was possible,” said Tracy Lamp, one of the graduates. “I just thought that I was always going to be “that addict.” And this feels great, to be where I’m at today.”

“It means everything,” said Glenna Brooker. “It means family, it means higher powers, it means making it to tomorrow.”

The Drug Court program is not an easy one to get into, nor is it easy to get through. Both of Monday’s graduates say that in order to get through, you have to work hard continuously, and never stop fighting.

“If you have the opportunity, to be a part of it, then go for it,” Tracy said. “Do what you can because not only is it just ‘Drug Court,’ but there are so many resources around that they can help you get to. That will help you get through.”

“Don’t give up the battle,” Glenna said. “It’s not a battle for death, it’s a battle for life. You battle it to live it. You gotta get through the battle, don’t stop fighting.”

