Driver awarded for wearing seat belt in fatal accident

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wearing a seat belt saved the life of a Washington County woman involved in an accident this past spring.

Denise J. Cross was presented Monday with a “Saved By The Belt” award from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We reported at the time, Cross’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle driven by Willilam Howe, 69, which had rear-ended a third vehicle.

Howe later died of injuries suffered in the crash, but, thanks to wearing a seat belt and air bag deployment, Cross only had minor injuries.

”We’re just trying to promote seat belt usage, and this is just one way to recognize people who wear their seat belts,” says Lt. Chris Chesar, Marietta Post Commander, “and prove how they actually save their lives, and/or from serious injury.”

The patrol’s district commander was among those on hand to present Cross with the award.

The accident happened May 13 on Ohio Route 60 near Devola.

