Gov. Justice reinstates restriction on crowd size, cancels all fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday afternoon W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice reinstated a number of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’ve got to significantly restrict the crowd size again. We went to 100, now we are going to go back to 25,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

Groups larger than 25 can no longer gather in the state, Gov. Justice said Monday.

Gov. Justice says this restriction does not apply to churches that have been deemed essential since the beginning of the pandemic. The governor did however ask all congregations to wear a mask when in houses of worship.

The governor also said Monday that the crowd restriction “does not pertain to outdoor pools, little leagues or sporting events” provided people can follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Gov. Justice also announced that fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts are also no longer permitted unless the crowd size is less than 25.

During his press conference Monday, Gov. Justice spoke about a rise in active cases and community based outbreaks of coronavirus in Monongalia County.

Gov. Justice says the increase in virus activity sparked his decision to close all bars in the county. Bars must remain closed for 10 days.

When asked a question about the mask mandate he issued last week, the governor said, “Our goal is 80% compliance. But we want to be 99.9. It will change these numbers and it will protect us.”

“This is your answer right now. This is the only bullet in the gun right now,” said Gov. Justice while holding up a mask.

“I do not believe we are going to have radical shutdowns in this state,” said Gov. Justice.

