Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Collin Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open with a two-putt par from 10 feet on the third playoff hole. But this finish was so much more than that. Morikawa was three shots behind with three holes to play when he finished par-birdie-par for a 66 to force a playoff with Justin Thomas. Then after watching Thomas make a 50-foot birdie in the playoff, Morikawa drained a 25-foot birdie to keep going. Thomas had another chance to win until missing from 10 feet. And on the third extra hole at No. 10, Thomas found trouble off the tee and made bogey.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — World TeamTennis has welcomed fans to matches at a resort in West Virginia. The matches started Sunday at The Greenbrier, where the entire three-week season is being held. There were strict measures in place at the matches to ensure health and safety as confirmed cases of the new coronavirus soar across the country. Anyone who wasn’t a player wore a mask inside the tennis stadium, and fans had their temperatures checked prior to entering. Rows of seats near courtside were covered up to allow for social distancing. Up to 500 spectators are being allowed at each of the outdoor matches at the 2,500-seat court.