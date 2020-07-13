Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say three workers have been injured at a West Virginia chemical plant. News outlets report the incident happened Sunday evening at the Westlake Chemical plant, which produces chlorine. Details of what happened at the Marshall County facility weren’t immediately released. Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Tom Hart said one worker was taken to the hospital by ambulance and two others were transported by personnel at the plant. Route 2 was closed briefly but has reopened.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says $2.9 million in Justice Reinvestment Initiative grant funds will be split among 16 projects. The state funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the Division of Administrative Services. Justice said in a statement last week that the program allows for more treatment and supervision programs that make a difference in keeping people out of trouble and helping them transition back into society. The funding will be used to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision programs in several counties.

NEW YORK (AP) — From the earliest phases of the coronavirus pandemic, church services and other religious activities have been identified as sources of local outbreaks. They have posed challenges in the U.S. for government leaders and health officials whose guidelines are sometimes challenged as encroachments on religious liberty. In the last two weeks alone, there have been two major church-government confrontations in California. First, San Francisco's city attorney sent a cease-and-desist order to the Roman Catholic archdiocese saying some churches had violated a ban on large indoor gatherings. A few days later, state officials temporarily banned singing and chanting at all indoor places of worship.

ALDERSON, W.Va. (AP) — An effort is underway to purchase the site of a frontier fort that was built to protect colonial settlers in the Greenbrier Valley before and during the Revolutionary War. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Archaeological Conservancy, the West Virginia Land Trust and the Greenbrier Historical Society are seeking to raise $125,000 to buy the site of Arbuckle’s Fort and 25 acres surrounding it. After the purchase, the groups plan to create a public historical preserve with signs, trails and exhibits. The Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund has committed $25,000 for management of the proposed preserve.