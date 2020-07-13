Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

WORKERS INJURED

3 workers injured at West Virginia chemical plant

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say three workers have been injured at a West Virginia chemical plant. News outlets report the incident happened Sunday evening at the Westlake Chemical plant, which produces chlorine. Details of what happened at the Marshall County facility weren’t immediately released. Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Tom Hart said one worker was taken to the hospital by ambulance and two others were transported by personnel at the plant. Route 2 was closed briefly but has reopened.

16 projects to split Justice Reinvestment Initiative grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says $2.9 million in Justice Reinvestment Initiative grant funds will be split among 16 projects. The state funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the Division of Administrative Services. Justice said in a statement last week that the program allows for more treatment and supervision programs that make a difference in keeping people out of trouble and helping them transition back into society. The funding will be used to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision programs in several counties.

Churches amid the pandemic: Some outbreaks, many challenges

NEW YORK (AP) — From the earliest phases of the coronavirus pandemic, church services and other religious activities have been identified as sources of local outbreaks. They have posed challenges in the U.S. for government leaders and health officials whose guidelines are sometimes challenged as encroachments on religious liberty. In the last two weeks alone, there have been two major church-government confrontations in California. First, San Francisco's city attorney sent a cease-and-desist order to the Roman Catholic archdiocese saying some churches had violated a ban on large indoor gatherings. A few days later, state officials temporarily banned singing and chanting at all indoor places of worship.

Effort underway to preserve Revolutionary War-era fort site

ALDERSON, W.Va. (AP) — An effort is underway to purchase the site of a frontier fort that was built to protect colonial settlers in the Greenbrier Valley before and during the Revolutionary War. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Archaeological Conservancy, the West Virginia Land Trust and the Greenbrier Historical Society are seeking to raise $125,000 to buy the site of Arbuckle’s Fort and 25 acres surrounding it. After the purchase, the groups plan to create a public historical preserve with signs, trails and exhibits. The Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund has committed $25,000 for management of the proposed preserve.

Senators want to make adaptive vehicles affordable for vets

SHIRLEY, Maine (AP) — A pair of U.S. senators from Maine and West Virginia has introduced a proposal to reduce the cost of special adaptive vehicle equipment for severely disabled veterans. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia say their proposal would make the veterans eligible to receive a grant to help them purchase their equipment once every ten years. Adaptive vehicles, which some disabled people need to be able to drive safely, can cost from $40,000 to $65,000.

Exclusive: Ex-WVa health chief says cuts hurt virus response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's governor forced out the state's public health leader in late June, and now Dr. Cathy Slemp says decades-old computer systems and cuts to staff over a period of years made a challenging job even harder during a once-in-a-century pandemic. When Republican Gov. Jim Justice demanded her resignation, he complained about discrepancies in the number of active coronavirus cases and he accused her of not doing her job. Slemp is now making her first comments about what happened, and while she declines to directly discuss the governor’s decision, she's detailing how funding dwindled over the years. That meant fewer staff, and they were hobbled by outdated technology.