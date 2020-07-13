Obituary: Betty L. Sarver

Betty L. Sarver, 89, formerly of Marietta, died on Friday July 10th in Canal Winchester, Ohio. She was born December 1st, 1930 the daughter of Joseph Strickland and Eunice McCoy Strickland in Lowell, Ohio.

She graduated 1948 from Lowell High School and 1950 from Fairmont State College in nursing. In 1951 Betty Strickland married Joseph R. Sarver. Betty was a member of Basilica of St. Mary of The Assumption. She enjoyed cooking, her son’s sports events and her grandchildren.

She is survived by four sons, Craig Sarver of Pataskala, Ohio, Roger Sarver (Eden) of Pickerington, Ohio, Mark Sarver (Judy) of Columbus, Ohio, Joe Sarver (Judy) of Washington, PA. along with eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband and her parents and her brothers, Leo, Joe, Al and Ted Strickland.

Viewing will be July 16th, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a service at The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home at 408 Front Street in Marietta, Ohio. Face masks should be worn for your safety. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Sarver family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.