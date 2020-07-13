Obituary: Bryan J. McDonald

Bryan J. McDonald, 29, of Sistersville, WV, (formerly of Ritchie County), departed this life on July 6, 2020 at Sistersville General Hospital.

He was born December 16, 1990, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Duane McDonald (Tina) and the late Karen Stordahl.

Bryan enjoyed talking on the phone and fishing.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his brother, Mark McDonald; sisters, Judi McClure (Barry) and Janis Rollins (Clyde); uncles, Hosea McDonald (Fay), Roger McDonald (Mamie), Mike McDonald, Roger Stordahl and John Stordahl; aunts, Connie Eackelberry and Nancy Lancaster; several cousins.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his uncles, James, Leon and David McDonald, Dan Stordahl, Charles and Kenneth Rose, grandparents, Hosea and Virginia McDonald and grandmother, Rachel Leasure.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 2:00 PM, from the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV with the Pastor Jay Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Berea, WV. Friends may call on Sunday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcculloughraiguel.com

