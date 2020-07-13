Obituary: David Fergus Finch

David Fergus Finch, 89, of Parkersburg, WV passed away at his residence on July 11, 2020.

David was born on May 5, 1931 in Marietta, Ohio, the son of the late George Fergus and Ruth Edna (Twiggs) Finch.

He was a 1949 graduate of Marietta High School. David was an accomplished musician, and after high school he studied music professionally in New York City before joining the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

After serving for four years, David returned from the military and immediately entered Marietta College. He graduated in 1958 with a degree in Petroleum & Reservoir Engineering. He went on to study at Penn State University.

He began his career with United Fuel Gas Company (later Columbia Gas) in Charleston, WV. David later worked for Pennzoil in Parkersburg, WV before becoming an independent Consulting Petroleum & Reservoir Engineer in 1971.

David is survived by his wife, Shirley H. Finch of Parkersburg, WV and a son, Matthew Fergus Finch of Girdwood, Alaska. He also is survived by two step-granddaughters, Ryan J. Matko (Josh) of Columbus, Ohio, Rachel A. Reynolds of Toronto, Canada, and two step-great-granddaughters.

Also, he is survived by a nephew, Bryan Hurst (Marilou) of Salisbury, MD. and four nieces:

Susan Jones (Mark) of Pasadena, MD, Karen Triolo (Bill) of Bear, DE,

Lisa Parks (Joe) of Waldorf, MD, Julie Logan (Stuart) of Leesburg, VA.

He is also survived by his lifelong friend and late sister's husband, Donald Hurst (Barbara) of Hertford, NC (formerly of Marietta, OH)

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judith L. Hurst, and by his stepson, Randall G. Reynolds.

David belonged to the Society of Petroleum Engineers (Legion of Honor Member), Delta Upsilon Fraternity and the American Legion Post 0064, Marietta Ohio

Due to the increase in local Covid-19 cases and restrictions, there will be no services. At his request, he will be cremated and interned at a later date at the Barlow Central Cemetery in Barlow, Ohio beside generations of Finch family members.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101. Online condolences may be sent to the family at Mid Ohio Valley Cremation in Parkersburg, WV.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.