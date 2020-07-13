Advertisement

Obituary: James “Jimmy” Patrick Hart

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James "Jimmy" Patrick Hart, 47, of Parkersburg, passed away  July 9, 2020. He was born July 29th, 1974, the son of James Pascol Hart and Sharon Marie Gandee Hart.

Jimmy was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed riding and racing ATV's and motorcycles, and enjoyed the outdoors. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his kids and grandson, Carson.

Jimmy is survived by his mother, Sharon Hart (Mike); father James Hart; daughters Courtney Jackson (Tyler) and Hayley Hively; son Dalton Hart (Abby);nephews Tyler and Chase Hart; very special grandson Carson; special aunt Terrie Gandee; many other nieces and nephews; and his friend and beloved dog, Kelow.

He is preceded in death by his brother Chad Hart; son Jacob Hart; cousin Johnny Anderson and aunt Sandy Lemon.

To honor Jimmy's requests, his remains will be cremated and no services will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Obituaries

Obituary: Bryan J. McDonald
Obituary: Kathryn Wilson
Obituary: David Fergus Finch
Obituary: Mary L. Mitchell

Obituaries

Obituary: Betty L. Sarver
Obituary: Shirley May Liebau
Obituary: Mary Lucinda Ray
Obituary: Nancy June Williams
Obituary: Mark D. Vetter
Obituary: Cecil Parsons