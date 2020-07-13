Obituary: Kathryn Wilson

Kathryn Wilson, of Grantsville, WV made her way to heaven July 9, 2020. Kathryn spent 81 good years here on earth.

She was born in Calhoun County, WV May 9, 1939 a daughter of the late Fred and Bernice Wilmoth Shaffer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son Nicholas Wilson and brothers Jim, Harlan, Tom, and Joe.

Kathryn is survived by sons Freddie and Charlie; daughters-in-law, Betsy and Marcia; brothers Paul and Don; grandchildren Kim (John), Sheila, Nicole, Nicholas and Nancy; and great-grandchildren Chad, Johnny, Abe and Aubree. Kathryn’s greatest joys in life were her children, grandkids and dog Abe.

A graveside committal service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, following visitation at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. from 10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. Rev. Jim Lough will officiate. Interment will be in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Due to state mandate masks must be worn indoors and social distancing observed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralservices.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.