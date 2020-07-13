Advertisement

Obituary: Mary L. Mitchell

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mary L. Mitchell of Elizabeth, WV passed away  July 3 , 2020.  She attended  Wirt County High School, earning a GED.  She worked in food service and loved flowers and gardening.

She is survived by her husband Eugene, children Bobby Lockhart, Samantha (Randy) Lockhart, David Lockhart and Christina Deem Haynes and grandchildren Mickayla Gibson, Matthew Deem, Austin Lockhart, Brittany (Chris) Cox, Katelyn (Chance) Deem-Hardway, Brad Tallman, Riley Lockhart and Jessie Lockhart.

Per her request there was no service.  There will be a memorial service later at the convenience of the family.

