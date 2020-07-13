Obituary: Shirley May Liebau

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Shirley May Liebau, 84 passed away July 11, 2020 at the Belpre Landing Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan the daughter of the late Harold and Gertrude Hammrick Stoel.

She was a Homemaker and her greatest joy was raising her family. The was a member of the St. Monica’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, William A. Liebau of Parkersburg, Marjorie Garcia of Wilsonville, Oregon; Jennifer Furgeson (Kendall) of Murrells Inlet, SC. Laura Marcinko (Jeff) of Belpre, OH. Cari Campbell and James Liebau (Kim) of Washington, WV. and Mark Liebau (Christy) of Vienna. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren and six sisters and three brothers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph J. Liebau; Her sister, Peggy Ward; Her brother, Harold Stoel Jr. Her daughter in law, Diedra Liebau and her grandson, Patrick Liebau.

Graveside services will be Tuesday at 1:30pm at the Sunset Memory Gardens.

The family wishes to the thank the Belpre Landing Nursing and Rehab for their wonderful care.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.