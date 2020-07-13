OVU Craft Fair to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Ohio Valley University’s Student Athletic Advisory Committee (OVU SAAC) is hosting a craft fair this weekend to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It will be held from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. in City Park on Saturday, July 18.

The event was originally planned for March but had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19. Vendors are largely local and will be offering jewelry, woodworking pieces, children’s clothing, and more.

The fair will also raise money for the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, in addition to Make-A-Wish. The committee had also planned to hold additional fundraising events, including an Easter egg hunt and a cornhole tournament, but they were canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s really rewarding when we raise a lot of money and when there are a lot of people showing up...It’s great to put something out there for the community, for the kids and the adults, and then for that money to go to Make-A-Wish,” said Cassy Offenberger, advisor of the OVU SAAC. Offenberger has organized the craft fair for the last three years.

Vendors will be both indoors and outdoors, and safety guidelines will be followed. While indoors, customers will be asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. And social distancing will be encouraged outdoors, as well.

To learn more about the fair, visit the event’s Facebook page.

