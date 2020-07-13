Vienna man guilty of embezzling $50,000 from labor union

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A Vienna man pleaded guilty on Monday to embezzling about $50,000 from a local union where he was the business manager, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charleston said.

Rick Drain, 56, of Vienna, faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced October.

Drain collected dues and other fees from union members and kept the money for himself instead of depositing it into the union’s bank account,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“You can’t make up story lines like this - a man named Drain draining the union of its hard earned money solely for personal greed,” U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said. “These union members deserved far better. These terrible acts of greed happen far too often.”

