Vienna walks back city building reopenings

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice Monday reimposed a 25-person limit on public gatherings, after a large increase in West Virginia coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

But the city of Vienna had already reinstituted its own restrictions.

Vienna recently returned to a restriction imposed during the early months of the pandemic in March and April.

It only allows visitors and contact with city employees in the buildings’ front lobbies.

For awhile, the city had allowed residents to meet with city workers in their offices.

The change, again, is out of recent concern over rising numbers of virus cases.

”And the same goes with our utility building,” Mayor Randy Rapp said Monday. “At the utility board offices, you’re not permitted in the offices any more. You must stay out front, and wear a mask at all times.”

Masks are required for people attending Vienna City Council meetings. Those meetings also have been available for viewing on the city’s website.

For the time being, at least, people are still allowed, on a limited basis, in other local city buildings.

The Wood County Commission last week moved its meetings back to the Donald F. Black annex, something it had done earlier in the spring. The Fort Boreman Room, where the meetings take place Monday and Thursday, has recently been modified for physical distancing.

Commission President Blair Couch says other arrangements for future meetings may have to be made, since Wood County Circuit Court plans to hold some of its trials in the same meeting room.

