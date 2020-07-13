West Virginia Honey and Harvest Moon festivals canceled for 2020

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Due to the coronavirus, the 2020 West Virginia Honey Festival, and the Harvest Moon Festival, both in Parkersburg, have been canceled.

The Honey Festival was scheduled for late August, and the Harvest Moon festival was slated to occur in September.

Given that both events are primarily indoors, event organizers could not find a feasible way to have the event safely.

While people are surely disappointed at the many cancellation for summer festivals in the Mid-Ohio Valley, organizers say that people most likely understand that there are many health risks involved with having these events during the pandemic.

“I think people at this point six months into everything that we’re dealing with, they understand,” said John Badgely of the Wood County Recreation Commission. “We spoke to other festivals, and we got their input as well as far as their decision-making. And, we feel like, I’ll just tell those folks, be prepared for next year we plan on coming back.”

As John said, both events are scheduled to return for 2021.

