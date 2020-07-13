Advertisement

White House officials raise questions about Fauci

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - White House officials are starting to question Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to multiple sources.

In a statement, a member of the administration says officials are concerned "Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things."

The White House provided a list of statements to supplement that argument.

A Health and Human Services spokesperson clarifies that doesn't mean the White House is clashing with scientists.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that Fauci and the president “have always had a very good working relationship.”

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading coronavirus expert.

He's been known to correct President Donald Trump when his facts are wrong.

He's also been at odds with the president at times about the need to follow health guidelines.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Federal judge voids Georgia ‘heartbeat’ abortion restriction

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY
A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution.

National

LIVE UPDATE: Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

News

Vienna walks back city building reopenings

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Vienna again only allowing access to city buildings' lobbies

News

Driver awarded for wearing seat belt in fatal accident

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Marietta woman gets "Saved By The Belt" award

National

Official: Firefighting system was inoperable on Navy ship

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
New cases of the coronavirus surge across the U.S.

National

LIVE: Update on search for 'Glee' actor Naya Rivera

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A body was found Monday at a Southern California lake during the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, authorities said.

News

OVU Craft Fair to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The Ohio Valley University’s Student Athletic Advisory Committee (OVU SAAC) is hosting a craft fair this weekend to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It will be held from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. in City Park on Saturday, July 18.

Coronavirus

Press sec.: Trump, Fauci have good relationship

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
McEnany: The notion that there's opposition research and that there's Fauci versus the president couldn't be further from the truth.

National

Atlanta won’t drop Braves name, but will review Tomahawk Chop

Updated: 1 hours ago
The team said it has had conversations with several Native American communities and changing the name of the Braves "is not under consideration or is considered necessary."