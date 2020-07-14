Artsbridge holding reception for local artists

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Artsbridge will be holding a reception for local artist Samantha Fleak, as well as a group of Fleak’s friends who are artists, as well. Their work will be displayed at Artsbridge, and the reception will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 5 P.M.

The artists work together in groups on “adult coloring” projects using colored pencils, gel inks, and other materials, and those will be hanging at the Artsbridge facility for the public to see, said Kelly Shook, office manager at Artsbridge.

Fleak is an acquaintance of one of the coordinators at Artsbridge, who recommended that the group put together a display.

Typically, Artsbridge highlights a local artist monthly or every other month as part of what they call their “lobby art” exhibits. They usually select up and coming artists who may not be prepared for a juried exhibit, but whose work merits attention.

“This gives artists a chance to experience having their work on display,” Shook said.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Artsbridge has been unable to host exhibits as frequently as usual, and Fleak’s will be the organization’s first “lobby art” exhibit since March, Shook said.

Visitors will be asked to wear masks, and the number of people inside at one time will be limited. To learn more about the organization and the event, visit the Artsbridge website and Facebook page.

