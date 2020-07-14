Advertisement

Delegate: Legislature should address CARES money, school safety

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice has been asked occasionally during his briefings whether the West Virginia Legislature should be called into session to handle issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor indicated last week that isn’t likely. And one lawmaker we spoke to Tuesday says neither the House of Delegates or the Senate are expected to call for a special session any time soon.

If they do, he says the biggest issue lawmakers should take up is the $1.2 billion in federal CARES money allocated to the state.

”I believe the appropriation of that money is a requirement of the constitution for the legislature to take up,” says Wood County Delegate John Kelly. “I think the second issue we need to take up as a body, is to look into some of the requirements that have been set by the CDC and DHHR in the reopening of our school systems.”

Kelly adds lawmakers aren’t likely to consider-or pass-legislation mandating wearing a mask in public.

He says lawmakers only once have had a discussion with the governor’s office since the virus spread to the state in March.

