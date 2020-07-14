Former V.A. hospital staffer charged with deaths of seven patients

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (Anthony Izaguirre, AP) - A former staffer at a Veterans Affair hospital in West Virginia is being charged with killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin. Court documents unsealed Tuesday show Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.Va. is being charged with second degree murder in the deaths of seven people.

She’s also being charged with assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person. Mays’ attorney did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment. She has a plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.