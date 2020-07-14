Advertisement

Former VA worker facing murder charges in 7 deaths

The Clarksburg, W.Va., VA hospital is seen in this file photo. A former VA employee is accused of causing the deaths of seven patients by giving them insulin. (Source: WDTV/Gray News/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (AP) - A former employee at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Harrison County, West Virginia, is being charged with killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin.

Court documents unsealed Tuesday show that Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, is being charged with second degree murder in the deaths of seven people.

She is also being charged with assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person.

Mays’ attorney did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

She has a plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, released the following statement after the charges were announced Tuesday morning.

“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones who tragically lost a Veteran and have had to endure this injustice,” Manchin said. “While overdue, today justice is finally being served. I hope today’s announcement brings some semblance of peace to their hearts and to the families who are still uncertain about the fate of their veterans.

“Today’s news confirms that the nursing assistant at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center murdered veterans under her care. As a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, I will not stop until we determine how this could have happened, and ensure it never happens again. Our veterans deserve world-class care and their families deserve peace of mind at every step of the way.”

