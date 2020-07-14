Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

UNDATED (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is moving to close bars in the state’s largest college town and reimpose restrictions on large gatherings as coronavirus cases rise to record levels. The Republican on Monday ordered bars in Monongalia County to close at midnight for 10 days as the county, which includes West Virginia University, reports a quarter of the state’s active virus cases, largely driven by people in their 20s. The governor also reinstated a 25-person limit on crowd sizes throughout the state, effectively canceling fairs, concerts and festivals, though he said sporting events and swimming pools can continue to operate.

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say three workers have been injured at a West Virginia chemical plant. News outlets report the incident happened Sunday evening at the Westlake Chemical plant, which produces chlorine. Details of what happened at the Marshall County facility weren’t immediately released. Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Tom Hart said one worker was taken to the hospital by ambulance and two others were transported by personnel at the plant. Route 2 was closed briefly but has reopened.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says $2.9 million in Justice Reinvestment Initiative grant funds will be split among 16 projects. The state funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the Division of Administrative Services. Justice said in a statement last week that the program allows for more treatment and supervision programs that make a difference in keeping people out of trouble and helping them transition back into society. The funding will be used to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision programs in several counties.

NEW YORK (AP) — From the earliest phases of the coronavirus pandemic, church services and other religious activities have been identified as sources of local outbreaks. They have posed challenges in the U.S. for government leaders and health officials whose guidelines are sometimes challenged as encroachments on religious liberty. In the last two weeks alone, there have been two major church-government confrontations in California. First, San Francisco's city attorney sent a cease-and-desist order to the Roman Catholic archdiocese saying some churches had violated a ban on large indoor gatherings. A few days later, state officials temporarily banned singing and chanting at all indoor places of worship.