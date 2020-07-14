Advertisement

Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York.
In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York.(Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Heellerstein in Manhattan said Weinstein's accusers in the proposed class-action settlement were too varied to be grouped together.

Lawyers for several women who had opposed the deal praised what they described as Hellerstein's swift rejection of a one-sided proposal.

A spokesman for Weinstein did not immediately comment. A lawyer for his companies declined comment.

A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who announced the tentative agreement on June 30, said her office is reviewing the decision and determining its next steps. "Our office has been fighting tirelessly to provide these brave women with the justice they are owed and will continue to do so," Morgan Rubin said in a written statement.

The deal to settle lawsuits brought by James and a Chicago lawyer on behalf of multiple women would have provided between $7,500 and $750,000 to some women who accused Weinstein of sexually abusing them.

The 68-year-old former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women. Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 led to the downfall of his career and gave rise to #MeToo, the global movement to hold powerful men accountable for their sexual misconduct.

Weinstein was diagnosed in March with the coronavirus just days after he was moved to the state’s maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo to begin serving his 23-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former VA worker facing murder charges in 7 deaths

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Reta Mays allegedly provided patients fatal doses of insulin

News

Former V.A. hospital staffer charged with deaths of seven patients

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A former staffer at a Veterans Affair hospital in West Virginia is being charged with killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin.

National

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

National

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in the metro Denver county.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Planning for school reopenings

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Virus concerns spur renewed efforts to fight outbreaks

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA and DENNIS PASSA
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Body of Naya Rivera found at California lake

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Local governments walking back restrictions?

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Athens to require masks

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Navy sees progress against blaze on warship in San Diego Bay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a Navy warship ravaged by fire while the military prepares for the worst.