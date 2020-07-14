Kerri Parks leads WV Women’s Amateur

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - Marshall senior Kerrigan Parks is running away with the 97th West Virginia women’s amateur golf championship in Charleston.

Parks fired a 3 under par 67 in Monday’s second round at the Berry Hills Country Club to open up a 10 shot lead over over Susan Glasby of Huntington.

Her 2 day total stands at 2 under par 138, while Glasby is in at 8 over par 148.

Charleston’s Torren Kalaskey is another shot back in third place

Vienna’s Lauryn Davidson is in 4th place. Davidson carded a round of 74, and her 36 hole total stands at 12 over par 152.

Other local golfers include Vienna’s Molly McLean in a tenth place tie at 27 over par.

Nicole Lincicome is in 17th place at 37 over par, and Anna Earl is in 23rd place at 65 over par.

The 54 hole tournament wraps up Tuesday at the Barry Hills Country Club.

