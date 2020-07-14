Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURT

Kanawha County court staffer tests positive, office closed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Kanawha County circuit clerk’s office has been closed after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, Chief Judge Charles E. King Jr. ordered the office closed until 9 a.m. Friday, writing that it is “unsafe for court personnel, attorneys, parties, and others to be at or near the Kanawha County circuit clerk’s office until negative test results are obtained for remaining employees.” King’s order extends filing deadlines for cases.

WVU gets $2.2M grant for stroke research

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has received a $2.2 million federal grant for stroke research. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito on Monday announced the grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences in a news release, saying it will be used to study strokes and to manage stroke recovery. Strokes are one of the leading causes of death in West Virginia, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

W.Va. governor reinstating virus restrictions as cases rise

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is moving to close bars in the state’s largest college town and reimpose restrictions on large gatherings as coronavirus cases rise to record levels. The Republican on Monday ordered bars in Monongalia County to close at midnight for 10 days as the county, which includes West Virginia University, reports a quarter of the state’s active virus cases, largely driven by people in their 20s. The governor also reinstated a 25-person limit on crowd sizes throughout the state, effectively canceling fairs, concerts and festivals, though he said sporting events and swimming pools can continue to operate.

3 workers injured at West Virginia chemical plant

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say three workers have been injured at a West Virginia chemical plant. News outlets report the incident happened Sunday evening at the Westlake Chemical plant, which produces chlorine. Details of what happened at the Marshall County facility weren’t immediately released. Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Tom Hart said one worker was taken to the hospital by ambulance and two others were transported by personnel at the plant. Route 2 was closed briefly but has reopened.

16 projects to split Justice Reinvestment Initiative grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says $2.9 million in Justice Reinvestment Initiative grant funds will be split among 16 projects. The state funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the Division of Administrative Services. Justice said in a statement last week that the program allows for more treatment and supervision programs that make a difference in keeping people out of trouble and helping them transition back into society. The funding will be used to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision programs in several counties.

Churches amid the pandemic: Some outbreaks, many challenges

NEW YORK (AP) — From the earliest phases of the coronavirus pandemic, church services and other religious activities have been identified as sources of local outbreaks. They have posed challenges in the U.S. for government leaders and health officials whose guidelines are sometimes challenged as encroachments on religious liberty. In the last two weeks alone, there have been two major church-government confrontations in California. First, San Francisco's city attorney sent a cease-and-desist order to the Roman Catholic archdiocese saying some churches had violated a ban on large indoor gatherings. A few days later, state officials temporarily banned singing and chanting at all indoor places of worship.