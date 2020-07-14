Advertisement

Marshall University cancels commencement ceremony

rshall University has announcement it has cancelled its commencement ceremony scheduled for August 8.
rshall University has announcement it has cancelled its commencement ceremony scheduled for August 8.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has announced it has cancelled its commencement ceremony scheduled for August 8.

The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon.

The original ceremony date, May 2, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the officials with the university, Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert says the decision was “incredibly difficult”.

President Gilbert says the university will honor the Class of 2020 at the Winter Commencement planned for Saturday, December 12, tentatively at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.

“Unfortunately, West Virginia and Cabell County have experienced a steady and significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks,” President Gilbert said. “We consulted with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and our own Marshall Health chief medical officer, and they do not believe it is safe to host such a large, in-person gathering due to the increased risk of transmitting the virus, even with the measures we had planned to protect graduates and guests.”

Officials say when the university announced the ceremony planned for August over two months ago, it was predicated on COVID-19 infection levels remaining relatively low.

President Gilbert says they made the decision Tuesday so anyone who was planning to travel to Huntington for the event had plenty of advance notice.

Marshall says their Registrar sent eligible graduates an email last week to tell them the university was monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the community and to alert them that there was a chance the ceremony would not go on as planned. Since that message was sent, the number of cases statewide has continued to rise.

Governor Jim Justice issued an executive order Monday that shut down fairs and festivals and prohibited indoor and outdoor concerts.

Officials with the university says this cancellation relates only to the graduation ceremony and public celebration. It doesn’t change the semester completion date for students and it won’t affect the timeline for students earning their degrees.

President Gilbert says, “as one of the newest Sons and Daughters of Marshall, you have reached a significant milestone—one that certainly calls for celebration. I look forward to welcoming the Class of 2020 back as soon as we can safely host large events once again.”

The Class of 2020 is asked to check their email or visit Marshall’s commencement website for more information on the Winter Commencement.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former VA worker pleads guilty in 8 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Reta Mays admitted to providing patients fatal doses of insulin

News

UPDATE: Ohio reports 1,142 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Artsbridge holding reception for local artists

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Artsbridge will be holding a reception for local artist Samantha Fleak, as well as a group of Fleak’s friends who are artists, as well. Their work will be displayed at Artsbridge, and the reception will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 5 P.M.

News

Warren High School decides on new graduation plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Due to updated COVID-19 regulations, Warren High School has changed its plan for graduation.

Latest News

News

Former V.A. hospital staffer charged with deaths of seven patients

Updated: 5 hours ago
A former staffer at a Veterans Affair hospital in West Virginia is being charged with killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Planning for school reopenings

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Body of Naya Rivera found at California lake

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Local governments walking back restrictions?

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Athens to require masks

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports only 3 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics